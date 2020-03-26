ND law enforcement takes coronavirus precautions

The coronavirus pandemic has law enforcement agencies and emergency responders in North Dakota taking steps to keep themselves and the people they serve safe.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben says jail programs and in-person visitation have been cut and the usual face-to-face attorney visits are now done behind glass.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has suspended all contact visitation at its facilities.

And, the Bismarck Tribune says the Mandan Police Department is pushing officers and staff to wipe down squad cars and work areas, limit the number of people that respond to a call and try to handle minor calls over the phone.

