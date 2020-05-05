N.D. breaking down COVID-19 death numbers

The state of North Dakota has changed the way it categorizes COVID-19 deaths after several questions from our news team.

The North Dakota Health Department deems a COVID-19 death as any individual who 'died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.'

After weeks of only getting a total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, officials have now broken it down further into those who died from coronavirus and those who died with it.

Now when looking at the North Dakota Department of Health's website, you can see the state currently sits at a total of 25 COVID-19 related deaths.

However at the time of this writing, of those 25, 17 deaths are solely due to the virus, two were caused by something other than COVID-19, and the other six death records are still pending for an official cause. The numbers are updated daily.

State and local health experts were not able to talk with us on camera today, but some say they hope the breakdown continues to help promote facts and not fear when looking at COVID-19 data.