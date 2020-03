The North Dakota State Fair has some big rock and country names on the lineup for this summer.

Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Sawyer Brown, Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots, and Dan + Shay are part of the country lineup.

A lot of popular rock names are also coming to the NDSF.

Collective Soul, Better than Ezra & special guest Tonic and Billy Idol will also take the main stage.

Tickets go on sale March 31.

The State Fair in Minot runs July 17th through the 25th.