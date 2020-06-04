ND National Guard still active, expected to be stationed outside City Hall for Friday protest

Gov. Doug Burgum's office says the North Dakota National Guard is still actively deployed to assist Cass County.

Gov. Burgum issued an emergency declaration during last Saturday's riots in downtown Fargo, which officials say is still in effect.

A peaceful protest is planned for Friday afternoon, which organizers say will start at Island Park and will end with an hours-long sit-in at City Hall.

Officials say the North Dakota National Guard will be stationed at City Hall.

According to the Facebook event, close to 500 people have pledged to attend.

Several threats of violence have been posted on social media, however local law enforcement has not yet been able to comment if any of those threats are credible.