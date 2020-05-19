ND Nat. Guard called in to help COVID-19 test at Cass County Jail

The North Dakota National Guard will be at the Cass County Jail helping test inmates and correctional officers for COVID-19.

The testing will happen Tuesday, May 19.

Jail administrators say this is a preventative measure, and that right now, there are no known positive cases among staff or inmates.

The testing is expected to establish a baseline and help with future re-structuring of the general population to make room for new inmates that come to the facility and need to be isolated.