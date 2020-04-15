ND DOT re-opens section of I-29 in northern valley

We have new information just into the newsroom from the North Dakota DOT: They've just re-opened Interstate 29 northbound and southbound between the Manvel and Grafton exits. That stretch was shut down because of flood water over the road.

Drivers still need to be careful, though, and to watch for areas of water near the highway.

The DOT also says there's still water on the southbound lanes of I-29 about 20 miles north of Grand Forks. Traffic is down to one lane in that area and speeds are reduced.