ND DMV offices will do health screenings, services are by appointment only

For North Dakotans stopping by their local DMV office, keep in mind that things are looking different now.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation opened DMV offices around the state this week.

Visits are by appointment only and they must be done online or over the phone.

Moreover, every person who walks into a DMV office will get a health screening, which means answering a series of questions, according to NDDOT.

They will then have to wash their hands once inside.

“If people can bear with us while we have our employees ensure their safety and wellbeing, it's greatly appreciated,” Matt Walstad, NDDOT Public Information Specialist, said.

Walstad added more than 1,200 appointments have been set up.

You can't be late for your appointment and you must bring all your documents with you because you'll be discouraged from leaving once inside, according to NDDOT.

If your driver’s license or tabs expired on March 1 or after, you don’t need to renew them until the pandemic is over. That’s due to an executive order Governor Doug Burgum signed.

To schedule an appointment, visit NDDOT’s website at dot.nd.gov to complete an online request or call 1-855-633-6835.

Below is a list of the services that are being prioritized at DMV offices.

Driver License

· Commercial Driver License (CDL) Permit and Road tests

· H2-A (temporary Ag workers)

· CDL renewal with HazMat

· Regular Driver License (Class D) Permit and Road tests

· Work permits (Temporary Restricted License)

· License expired before March 1 (65+, regular renewals)

· Out of state transfers

· Motorcycle Permit tests

· ID cards for voting

Motor Vehicle

· Vehicle Title work - all types of titles

· Truck weight changes

· Large trucks 2290 required