One death, 90 new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting one additional death and 90 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Health official say the latest death is a man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There were 90 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,317.

39 people remain in the hospital.

1,405 people have recovered.

There have been 52 deaths connected to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

There have been 38 deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been 6 deaths where COVID-19 is not the primary cause.

There have been 8 deaths where there is a pending death record.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases (5/22):

Individuals who died with COVID-19:

· Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Counties with new positive cases:

Burleigh County - 2

Cass County – 74

Eddy County – 6

Emmons County – 1

Grand Forks County – 1

Griggs County – 1

Richland County – 1

Ward County – 1

Williams County - 3

By the numbers:

77,447 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,477 total tests from yesterday)

62,830 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,551 unique individuals from yesterday)

60,513 – Total Negative (+1,463 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,317 – Total Positive (+90 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that one case from Cass was from out of state and one case from Cass was determined to be a false positive.

3.6% – Daily Positivity Rate

Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

147 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1,405 – Total Recovered (+65 individuals from yesterday)

52 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)