ND Colleges and Universities receive second wave of recovery funding

Fargo, ND (Valley News Live)- The United States Department of Education has awarded an additional $11,266,221 in recovery funds to 18 North Dakota Schools.
According to the release from US Senator Kevin Cramer, North Dakota State University received the most money, with $3,864,163.
This is the second and final wave of funds sent to universities to help them recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Nationwide, $6.2 billion worth of federal funds were sent to higher education facilities as authorized by the CARES act.
The full list of North Dakota School receiving funds can be found below:
North Dakota State University - $3,864,163
University of North Dakota - $2,745,776
University of Mary - $768,094
Minot State University - $637,891
Turtle Mountain Community College - $473,968
Bismarck State College - $457,033
University of Jamestown - $424,479
North Dakota State College of Science - $411,676
Dickinson State University - $320,047
Valley City State University - $226,471
Sitting Bull College - $187,524
United Tribes Technical College - $169,976