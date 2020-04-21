ND Colleges and Universities receive second wave of recovery funding

The United States Department of Education has awarded an additional $11,266,221 in recovery funds to 18 North Dakota Schools.

According to the release from US Senator Kevin Cramer, North Dakota State University received the most money, with $3,864,163.

This is the second and final wave of funds sent to universities to help them recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Nationwide, $6.2 billion worth of federal funds were sent to higher education facilities as authorized by the CARES act.

The full list of North Dakota School receiving funds can be found below:

North Dakota State University - $3,864,163

University of North Dakota - $2,745,776

University of Mary - $768,094

Minot State University - $637,891

Turtle Mountain Community College - $473,968

Bismarck State College - $457,033

University of Jamestown - $424,479

North Dakota State College of Science - $411,676

Dickinson State University - $320,047

Valley City State University - $226,471

Sitting Bull College - $187,524

United Tribes Technical College - $169,976

