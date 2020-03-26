ND COVID-19 cases = 58; 11 hospitalized

UPDATE (3/26 3:54 pm): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has risen to 58 with 6 additional cases since this morning. There are now 11 total hospitalized.

Here is a list of the confirmed cases in North Dakota Thursday:

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 25 at 3 p.m. - March 26 at 9 a.m.

· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County, community spread

· Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Stark County, under investigation

· Male child, age 0-9 from McIntosh County, under investigation

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 26 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Stark County, close contact

· Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact

· Man in his 50s from Ward County, under investigation

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

2261 – Total Tested (+306 individuals from yesterday)

2203 – Negative (+293 individuals from yesterday)

58 – Positive (+13 individuals new from yesterday)

11 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals new from yesterday)

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.