The North Dakota attorney general is warning about scammers who are taking advantage of the unemployment crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the scammers are creating phony websites that offer fake work-from-home opportunities.

Victims are lured into the scam with a spam email or online ad and after completing an applications, they are offered a bogus quality control or inventory inspection job.

Stenehjem says participants are actually being used to receive and ship stolen merchandise and could be caught up in a crime.

He says one scam website, Nimcare Insurance, uses a Bismarck street address, but the company doesn’t exist.