ND 54 near Oslo, MN to temporarily close due to flooding​

ND Highway 54 is anticipated to temporarily close from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN due to flooding. Motorists must utilize an alternate route during the closure.​

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.​

• MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton, local traffic only is allowed on ND17 between I-29 and the river.​

• MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to Robin (ND 66 at Drayton)​

The following areas/roadways are closed due to flooding:​

• Sorlie Bridge remains temporarily closed in Grand Forks due to flooding on Business US Highway 2 (DeMers Ave) near the bridge.​

The following state highways remain open but are affected by flood waters: ​

• US 83, approximately nine miles south of Strasburg, water encroaching on road. Flaggers in place with reduced speeds.​

• ND 14, approximately twelve miles north of Wing, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.​

• ND 46, approximately five miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic will stop and take turns, reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through water. Road surface may become icy with dropping temperatures.​

• ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic is allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.​

NDDOT warns motorists that driving through water is dangerous and should not drive around barricades or into flooded areas as vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water. ​

The NDDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions. Fluctuating water levels make it difficult to predict when and where water will go over the roadway or recede from the roadway. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Map on NDDOT’s Road App or website: www.dot.nd.gov. The road report is based upon the information available to NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported. ​