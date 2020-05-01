ND 5 opened from I-29 to the Red River

Good news for drivers being detoured due to flood issues, but there are still a few areas to be aware of .

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has opened ND Highway 5 from I-29 to the Red River as water has receded from the road.

The following state highways remain open but are affected by flood waters:

• I-94, two miles east of Cleveland, water on the wide shoulder. The roadway is reduced to one lane.

• ND 36, two miles east of Robinson, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• ND 34, three miles east of ND 30, south of Gackle, water on the road. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

• US 83, nine miles south of Strasburg, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 14, twelve miles north of Wing, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.

• ND 46, five miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic will stop and take turns, reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through water.

• ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic is allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution.

The water has receded on the following roadways and traffic is allowed:

• I-29 South, sixteen miles north of Grand Forks.

• I-29 Exit 164 (southbound on-ramp)

• I-29 Exit 164 (northbound off-ramp)

• I-29 southbound access to the Alexander Henry rest area.

• ND 54, from I-29 to the Red River near Oslo, MN.

• Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks.

• Point Bridge in Grand Forks.

• I-29 northbound and southbound from the Manvel exit 152 to the Grafton exit 176.

MnDOT has closed the following roadways in Minnesota which may impact North Dakota drivers.

• MN 317, which is across the river from ND 17 east of Grafton, local traffic only is allowed on ND17 between I-29 and the river.

• MN 220, which is the north/south roadway adjacent to the Red River which goes from Oslo, MN (ND 54) to Robin (ND 66 at Drayton)

