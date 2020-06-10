Murder investigation in Minot, suspect in custody in South Dakota

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman Monday in Minot, according to court records.

A criminal complaint indicates that Duell McCall Clifton faces charges of AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence.

Minot Police said they responded to a request for a welfare check on a woman just before 5 p.m. Monday, and information led them to South Dakota.

Law enforcement in South Dakota responded to a residence in the town of Faith, and located the victim deceased.

Police in South Dakota took Clifton into custody.

The incident would be the fourth murder investigation in Minot in 2020.

Minot Police say the incident is unrelated to the other cases.