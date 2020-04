Multiple power outages are reported in the region after a snowstorm coated power lines with heavy ice and snow.

More than 250 customers are without power in Ada, Felton and Borup, MN. Otter Tail Power is also reporting roughly 560 customers are without power in Crookston, MN.

Valley News Live received multiple reports of power lines bouncing in the winds from the recent snowstorm.

Stay with us as we continue to follow the impact from this April snowstorm.