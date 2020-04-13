Multiple arrested after assault, burglary in Grand Forks

Five people are in the Grand Forks County Jail on a range of charges from burglary to aggravated assault.

Police say the incident happened late Sunday, April 12 in the 3800 block of Gardenview Dr. Authorities were called to that apartment for reports of an assault.

The victim said multiple people broke into their apartment, assaulted the victim and then illegally transferred money electronically from the victim to one of the suspects.

Police learned the suspects were in another apartment in the same building and got a search warrant. When police went to the apartment, they arrested five men on multiple charges listed below.

20-year-old Luke Drougas of Grand Forks for burglary, robbery, aggravated assault and terrorizing.

19-year-old Keegan Hofstad of Grand Forks for burglary and robbery.

19-year-old Mason Demontigny of Fargo for burglary and robbery.

21-year-old Austin Suedel of Grand Forks for burglary and robbery.

20-year-old Jacob Busch of Fargo for burglary.

Police say some, but not all of suspects knew the victim.

