Mountain Lion spotted in West Fargo, Neutralized by WFPD

A Mountain Lion was neutralized by police after roaming through a West Fargo neighborhood.

According to a release from the WFPD, the animal was seen on Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Ninth St. W.

When officials arrived on the scene, they discovered that the Mountain Lion was not afraid of human interaction and was within feet of occupied buildings.

Because it was showing behavior that was not associated with a healthy animal, WFPD and the North Dakota Department of Game and Fish decided that it needed to be put down in the interest of public safety.

The Game and Fish Department, who were on-site, confirmed they fully support the police department’s decision due to these factors.

