Motorcyclist dies in I-29 crash

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 29 Saturday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Just after 7 p.m. the driver of a 1998 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic lost control of the motorcycle striking the west guardrail near the bridge four miles southeast of Manvel. The driver was ejected from his motorcycle and died.

NDHP does not know where the man was going, but said it was most likely to his home north of Grand Forks.

NDHP said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

No other information is being released at this time.

