Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, getting hit by SUV

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist.

The sheriff's department says it happened on Co. Hwy. 22 near Erhard around 9 Sunday night.

The sheriff's report says someone called 911 saying they saw an SUV hit a biker. Authorities arrived on scene and tried to save the man, but he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, the sheriff's department says it appears the biker hit a deer before being hit by the SUV.

Authorities aren't releasing the victim's name but say he is a man from Dent, MN.

The driver of the SUV is a 53-year-old woman from Erhard.

No other information is being released about the crash.