Mother's Day celebration during pandemic

Today is Mother's Day and all across the country families that were visiting loved ones in long term care facilities were stuck outside. At Edgewood Fargo, the family of Grandma Verna came to say 'Hi' to their mother and grandmother in a safe and physically distanced way.

A parade in the parking lot with other families and with flags set up with 6 feet in between kept this family together while staying apart.

“She's such a big part of our lives and its been really hard on all of us not to get to be with her personally," said Angela Bagan, daughter of Grandma Verna, and also a mother and grandmother herself. "So we bundled everybody up, and we were going be here no matter what."

When asked Grandma Verna how the visit made her feel, she answered: "Oh, wonderful!"

4 generations of their family gathered today to celebrate all the mothers in the family.