Mother of Moorhead murder suspect speaks out

Four people remain behind bars tonight for the grisly murder of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after court documents say he admitted to killing Avery, cutting up her body and throwing it in the trash.

26-year-old Andrea Payne, 22-year-old David Erno and 33-year-old Brandon Erbstoesser are each charged for helping broad cover the murder up.

Earlier this week, we told you Broad was previously classified as incapacitated— Spending eight years in Catholic Charities’ guardianship program until being terminated last November. To read that story click here.

Today, we spoke with Andrea Payne’s mother who says the system failed everyone involved.

With difficulties in school and overall behavior delays, Kristin Payne says her daughter has been struggling most of her life. However, besides tailored help in the classroom, she says not much else could be done for Andrea.

“She’s borderline. She rides the fence post and this is where the problem is. I can’t commit her. I stand back and I can’t do anything. In order for her to get help it’s gotta go through great extents," Payne said.

Payne says she tried to get her daughter help for years— Pushing for Andrea to go to Prairie St. Johns, the state hospital in Jamestown, as well as various other programs in the Valley. However, Payne says each time Andrea either changed her mind or she didn’t fit the criteria.

“Do you wish you would have pushed harder, looking back now?” our crime and safety reporter Bailey Hurley asked.

“Yeah, I keep wondering how much further? Did I have to drop her off at the footstep of the door? What did I need to do? Where? I tried. I tried and I talked and I talked, but how far does the talk go?” Payne said.

Payne says both Andrea and main murder suspect, Ethan Broad, have been friends for years.

“Never once did I ever, ever fear for my safety with those kids. Never," she said.

Payne added while she feels both are good people, neither should have been living on their own without some sort of assistance.

“There’s just a lot of things happening in that house that wasn’t stable. Something bad happened and they didn’t know what to do,” Payne said.

Payne says in no way is she excusing the gruesome acts against Dystynee Avery.

“It’s horrible. No one would ever deserve that. Ever,” she said.

Rather, she says more needs to be done to prevent people like Andrea Payne and Ethan Broad from falling through the cracks, so incidents like Dystynee's murder don't happen again.

“It’s a terrible thing that’s happened with all these kids. I feel so bad for all of them!” Payne said.

Payne says while she's glad her daughter will now get the help she's always needed, she says it’s devastating what had to happen in order for Andrea to get it

“I believe in the 'no child left behind,' but look what has happened!” Payne said.

Andrea Payne is currently held on a half a million dollar bond. She and the other three murder suspects are set to be in court again later next month.