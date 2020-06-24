Mosquito numbers in the F/M area

It’s nice out so people want to get out. For Mohamed Khaadi, that means outdoor volleyball, but the mosquitoes, he said, are there to greet him.

“The longest we can play until is I would say about 9:30 just because the bugs get a little crazy out there,” said Khaadi. “Because in volleyball sometimes people aren't involved and they're just standing there and the bugs just kind of harass them.”

“Personally, I hate mosquitoes so once I see mosquitos I just run away,” added friend, Abdul Zaid.

Although we’ve come from a rather dry start to the summer, experts say they’ve seen numbers that have exceeded their expectations.

“The metropolitan average was about 130 mosquitos per trap per night so that's well beyond our threshold for what we consider to be nuisance,” said Ben Prather, director of Cass County Vector Control.

In a graphic provided by Cass County Vector control, the number of mosquitoes that were caught in traps on Tuesday covers the map in some red. The more red, the worse. In the map from Wednesday, the map was nearly completely covered in red, meaning many more mosquitos caught in traps.

“To have a count population into the hundreds just in the last 24 hours, we’re kinda scratching our heads,” said Prather.

Prather said he is unsure where the mosquitoes are coming from when there isn’t as much water. He also created the “I Was Bit” map, it’s a place where you log where you were bit.

“With all the other tools and the trapping and population mappings that we're trying to do for mosquitoes, this adds a nice, interesting layer,” Prather said. “Maybe we'll get some community, citizen involvement."

Prather added that there's plans to have an aerial spray done before the 4th of July.

Spraying is expected to wrap up tonight at about midnight.

To check out of the “I Was Bit” map, click here.