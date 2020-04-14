Morning snow leading to crashes, slide-offs in the region

The Tuesday morning snowfall is making for dangerously slick roads in the metro and throughout the Red River Valley.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted the photo above showing a truck in the median of I-94 by Barnesville, MN.

The grill of the truck and headlights were knocked off when the driver hit the ditch. No one was injured.

Grabow says troopers are responding to crashes all along I-94 from Moorhead to Alexandria.

Slow down, give yourself plenty of room between vehicles and lay off the cruise control.