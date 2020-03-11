More volunteers needed at Sandbag Central

The city of Fargo says more volunteers are needed for the city and county to reach its goal of 400,000 sandbags.

The city says in day 1 of Sandbag Central operations, they produced roughly 45,000 sandbags.

In a post to the City of Fargo Facebook page, it says, "In order to successfully meet our daily goals, we truly need more volunteers to operate the two 'spider' sandbag-filling machines which, when running at full capacity, can produce 120 bags per minute. To run at optimum efficiency, 200 volunteers are needed per hour."

