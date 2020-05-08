More than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

The state of Minnesota has now gone over the 10,000 mark in COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health reported 723 new cases, bringing the total to 10,088.

26 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 534. 434 of the people who died lived in a nursing home or long term care facility.

473 people are in the hospital and 198 of them are in the ICU.

5,697 people are listed as recovered.

