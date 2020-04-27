More than $1 million raised to support Sanford employees during COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare workers are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Those workers who dedicate themselves to helping others are also facing their own challenges.

“We are still understanding what that impact looks like, but right away some employees had reduced hours, many had challenges with childcare,” said Amy Hinkemeyer, Executive Director of the Sanford Health Foundation in Fargo.

Hinkemeyer also says some of these workers are being directly impacted by the virus and will continue to be going forward.

Both their personal and professional lives are seeing changes that they have to overcome, but Sanford is making sure its employees don’t do it alone.

“When we were faced with COVID-19 and looking at many of our employees who were going through the challenging times, we thought how about lifting up our Employee Crisis Fund to just support employees during this time,” Hinkemeyer said.

Their colleagues came to help in a big way raising more than $1 million in under a month.

Any employee in need can receive up to $1,000 for basic needs like food, clothing, or childcare.

“The fund is important because our physicians and our leaders are looking to make sure that they take care of each other,” Hinkemeyer said. “At Sanford, we believe we are a family and when families are going through challenging times, we rally around them and make sure that they are supported.”

100 percent of funds donated goes towards helping Sanford employees.

If you would like to contribute, click here.