More cases of COVID-19 at Moorhead nursing home

A nursing home in Moorhead is reporting on Tuesday more cases of COVID-19 behind its walls.

Eventide on Eighth had three additional residents test positive for the infectious disease bringing the total to 13, according to Eventide President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Riewer.

Riewer also said two staff members also contracted COVID-19 for the first time.

There are 15 people at that Moorhead Eventide location with the disease.

In addition, the Eventide location in Fargo has 22 cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Below is a copy of the media release posted on its website.

======================================================

Dear families and friends,

We are grateful for the ongoing community support we receive, from individuals donating meals to our dedicated staff to local companies donating funds that have gone to purchase technology to enable virtual visits. Each gift makes a difference in the lives of our residents and staff. Thank you.

Today, our Eventide on Eighth care center reports three additional residents who have tested positive and two staff, which brings us to 13 residents and two staff total.

As we continue to keep our doors closed to visitors, we are offering ways for you to reach out to your loved ones. We have a virtual visit option, where we can connect you face-to-face with a resident using a mobile device like an iPad. If you want to schedule a virtual visit, you can find more information here.

We also have a Send-a-Card option on our website where you can send a message to a resident by filling out the short form here. We put your message in a card and deliver it to the recipient.

I know these options are not the same as seeing your loved one in person, but we hope they help. If you have other ideas, we would love to hear them.

Sincerely,

Jon Riewer, President and CEO