More arrests from Saturday's downtown Fargo riot

5 more arrests have been made from last weekend's riot in Fargo and at least three of them are from Fargo. One of them is Chelsie Eggers, she's 27 years old from Fargo and arrested for arming a rioter.

Also arrested, Andrew Uglem, 26 of Fargo for arming a rioter and criminal mischief. Also arrested was Tuyisenge Santi, who is 24 years old and from Fargo, arming a rioter and criminal mischief. Two juveniles were arrested for armed rioting and criminal mischief. So far, 17 people have been arrested from Saturday night's riot.

Police say if you have any more tips on who was involved, you can text a tip 701-730-8888 or call the tip line at 701-241-5777.