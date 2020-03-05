More Minnesotans voted in 2020 primary than 2016 caucus

The secretary of state's office estimates turnout for Minnesota's Super Tuesday presidential primary at nearly 22%.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says there was no real way beforehand to predict how voters would turn out because Minnesota hasn't had a presidential primary that was binding on both parties since 1956. But, based on unofficial results, his office says over 885,000 Minnesotans voted in the primary.

That's nearly triple the participation rate of the state's precinct caucuses in 2016.

Simon says the primary achieved its purpose of opening the doors to more voter participation.