More COVID-19 deaths reported in MN

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting more people have died from the Coronavirus outbreak and more people are infected.

Four people in total have now died from COVID-19, and a total of 398 people have been infected. On Friday, 34 people were in the hospital dealing with the illness.

Those numbers are up from the day before. However, local cases remain the same with Clay County at four, Wilkin County at one, and Mahnomen County at one.

In total, the state has tested 14,003 people.

