Moorhead woman says she can't get refund for concert tickets; company is subject of lawsuit

A Moorhead woman says she spent more than a thousand dollars on concert tickets, but the show was postponed and she can’t get a refund.

Kristie Invie called our Whistleblower Hotline for help.

Invie said she bought four tickets for the Reba McEntire show in Sioux Falls.

“We probably bought the tickets last fall,” Invie said.

The concert was supposed to happen this Sunday, however, it was postponed to August due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a date, Invie said, she can’t make.

“I don't think rescheduling a concert and assuming that it works for everybody is a great policy. That's extremely frustrating,” Invie said.

Invie said she can’t get a hold of anyone at Ticketmaster preventing her from getting a full refund.

“There's no ability to talk to a person. To say, 'hey the reschedule date doesn't work, I'd like my money back.' You just end up into an electronic circle,” Invie said.

The company is under fire for allegedly changing its refund policy in light of the pandemic.

Ticketmaster is also the subject of a class action lawsuit by a California man who is suing it for $5 million for the refund change, according to TMZ.

In the past, ticket holders for concerts, sports, and other events that were postponed, canceled, or rescheduled were eligible for a refund. Now only events that are canceled are refundable, according to its website.

Many concerts were canceled in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Social distancing guidelines have banned large crowds for the foreseeable future.

According to Fargo Cass Public Health, there’s no telling when those measures will be lifted.

“it's going to be that we'll still have to be really aware of our surroundings,” Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Flemings said. “And we have to maintain doing those same prevention practices that we've been talking about for the last five weeks. And that's just really good public health practice moving forward for everybody.”

There are health experts predicting that large gatherings will be discouraged until next year.

The music magazine Billboard is reporting that Ticketmaster will start sending out emails on May 1 to give customers the option for full refunds. They’ll have 30 days to respond.