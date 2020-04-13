Moorhead woman gets money back from dealership after Whistleblower story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our Whistleblower story last week, A Moorhead woman says she’s finally received her money back from a used car dealership.
Amanda Sohn reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline regarding Fam-Wise located along Main Ave in south Fargo.
On Monday, management called us and said it has returned the $1,020 it owed Sohn.
Sohn said Fam-Wise was using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to avoid returning money the business owed her since late February.
In its defense, the dealership said it has a policy against returning money, although Sohn never purchased a vehicle.