Moorhead soldier found dead

The military released on Tuesday that Pvt. 1st Class Marissa Jo Gloria of Moorhead was found dead in her barracks at Camp Humphreys.

According to Stars and Stripes, the combat engineer was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel after she was found unresponsive on Saturday. An official ruled out coronavirus as the cause of death.

“There was no illness, and she did not present any COVID-19 related symptoms,” Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton told Stars and Stripes on Tuesday.

Stars And Stripes reports that Gloria joined the Army from Fargo in January of 2019. Stars and Stripes adds that Gloria was assigned to the sustainment brigade after completing training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and arrived at Camp Humphreys last April.