Moorhead reminds residents to only flush toilet paper

With a shortage of toilet paper, the City of Moorhead is reminding residents flushing other items could cause sewer problems.

“Flushing anything other than toilet paper can create expensive problems for homeowners and our Wastewater Treatment Facility. Flushing wipes (even those labeled “flushable”) and other non-toilet paper materials causes clogs, backups, equipment and pipe breakages, and in bad cases, can even force raw sewage back into your or your neighbors’ homes,” the city said in a release.

The city warns flushing non-flushable items could cause stretching resources.

Here is a list of items the city says are not flushable and should be thrown in the trash:

• Paper towels

• Napkins

• Kleenex and other tissues

• Wet wipes/baby wipes (even those labeled as “flushable” wipes)

• Diapers

• Feminine hygiene products

• Gauze/Band-Aids

