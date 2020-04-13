Moorhead police is warning the public about a open warrants phone scam

The Moorhead Police Department has been contacted by several individuals in the community stating they received a call from a Sergeant with the Moorhead Police Department informing them they had an open warrant. Citizens reported the caller tells them a subpoena was sent to the citizen, and they failed to respond. The caller states a warrant has been issued for them; however, they would not be arrested at this time due to COVID-19.

The Moorhead Police Department advises all community members to use caution and not give any personal information to the caller. It is not clear what the caller has requested; however, we are currently not reaching out to anyone seeking any personal information to "clear up" a warrant. Citizens have reported that caller ID states it is the Moorhead Police Department's main line, 218.299.5120.

If you have any further concerns or questions, please call the Moorhead Police Department at 218.299.5120.