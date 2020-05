Moorhead police are asking for your help in locating a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Paige Reinke, 13, of Moorhead disappeared in the middle of night sometime between Monday and Tuesday, according to police.

Police said her parents reported her missing Tuesday morning.

Reinke is 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know her whereabouts, contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.