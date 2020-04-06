Moorhead nursing home says resident tested positive for COVID-19

A Moorhead nursing home is the latest in our area to reveal that someone behind its doors has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center issued a media release on Monday that it’s working to protect staff and residents after a resident contracted COVID-19.

In a statement sent to Valley News Live, the center said it’s following all recommended preventative actions and have restricted visitors from entering the center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the United States are those 65 years old and older.

This marks the fourth nursing home in the Red River Valley with a known case of the novel coronavirus.

Eventide Lutheran Home in Moorhead and St. Francis Home in Breckenridge are both listed on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, as long-term care facilities with an outbreak.

Eventide issued a statement Saturday disputing the health department's claim.

A resident of the Meadows on University in Fargo reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline over the weekend that one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Yet, there are steps you can take to help stem the spread of this infectious disease.

“If at all possible for people to stay home. I know that we have some essential workers that can't stay home,” Desi Fleming, director of Fargo Cass Public Health, said.

Fleming said if you must go out to the grocery store, keep your trip short.

“We need kind of everyone to do it at the same time, so if you have pockets here and there that are kind of cheating on that a little bit, then it's not going to slow that spread,” Fleming said.

Fleming also said wearing a mask, as the CDC recommended last week, shouldn’t replace washing your hands and wiping down door knobs.

Valley News Live will continue to monitor the situation at Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

On Monday, Republican North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order formally suspending visitations to long-term care facilities.