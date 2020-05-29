Moorhead nursing home criticized by state for failing in COVID-19 protocols

A critical report from the Minnesota Department of Health accuses a Moorhead nursing home of transferring a resident with COVID-19 to a dialysis treatment center without notifying the clinic or transportation company.

Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was cited last month for violating several protocols related to protecting patients and staff from the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-one residents tested positive for COVID-19, six were hospitalized and three died, according to a 64-page report from the department of health.

The first resident of Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to reportedly test positive was on April 2 and the first person died on April 15.

There were multiple incidents where state health inspectors determined the Moorhead facility wasn’t following federal and state protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

A resident who was hospitalized and later died wasn’t monitored for symptoms and wasn’t in isolation, according MDH.

Inspectors learned that a positive COVID-19 resident was taken to a dialysis center for treatment. But, the center wasn’t notified of the positive diagnosis and once it learned the person was positive, sent he or she back.

Similarly, the transportation company wasn’t notified when it picked up the resident that he or she was positive.

After learning of the incident, the Fargo-based transportation company stopped providing services for the nursing home until further notice due to a lack of communication, according to the report.

Inspectors said the bus company picked up another individual while the positive resident was on its vehicle.

We reached out to Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for comment, but have not heard back from the facility.