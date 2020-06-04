Moorhead man threw apparent Molotov cocktail at police during Saturday riot, court documents say

A Moorhead man is facing six criminal charges after a riot broke out in downtown Fargo last Saturday night.

21-year-old Abdimanan Habib is charged with four felony counts including arming rioters, endangering by fire or explosion, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and attempt to commit simple assault on a peace officer, as well as two misdemeanors of engaging in a riot and disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions.

Court documents say police were able to identify Habib from security camera footage, as they had dealt with Habib before.

Officers say Habib was seen picking up a bottle that had a white object sticking out of it, lighting it on fire and throwing the bottle towards the police line. The bottle appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, court documents say, but at the very least was a glass bottle.

Documents say Habib was later seen on surveillance inside JL Beers as others were looting and damaging the store. Habib can be seen jumping on the counter, grabbing a bottle of milk, pushing a paper towel dispenser over and leaving the establishment.

JL Beers estimated their damage to be over $20,000.