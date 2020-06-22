Moorhead man sentenced in hotel sexual assault case

Thirty-four-year-old Brent Flattum-Riemers of Moorhead was sentenced on Monday, June 22nd to serve 20 years in prison for a Class A felony gross sexual imposition charge.

Court documents show that the judge on the case suspended all but 360 days of the sentence.

Flattum-Riemers was charged in the sexual assault case back in July of 2018.

Court documents say on July 22nd of 2018, Brent Flattum-Riemers met up with a woman at O'Kelly's in Fargo.

The victim told police she remembered drinking wine and shots at the bar and then standing up to leave. The victim also told police that she then remembers waking up to find Flattum-Riemers on top of her. The victim says she doesn't recall any sort of communication of consent with Flattum-Riemers.

Court documents say Flattum-Riemers told police over the phone that the woman agreed to getting a hotel room and admitted to having sex.

Witnesses say that the woman was very intoxicated and had fallen off of her chair and vomited at one point. The woman also allegedly had to be carried to the room by Flattum-Riemers and a bartender.

Flattum-Riemers' DNA matched DNA that was found on the victim after a rape kit was completed.