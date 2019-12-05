Moorhead man charged for strangling and holding woman against her will

UPDATE: The charges of False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint, Domestic Assault - By Strangulation and Domestic Assault - Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm of Death against Kasey Thronson have all been dismissed. Thronson was however convicted of the charge Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another.

ORIGINAL: A Moorhead man is facing two felony charges after court documents say he held a woman against her will and strangled her.

24-year-old Kasey Thronson is charged with felony false imprisonment as well as felony domestic assault, and could be facing up to six years in prison.

Court documents say on Dec. 3, Moorhead Police were called to the 300 block of 7th St. S. after an Uber driver called them regarding a disturbance. The Uber driver told officers that the female he had just dropped off called him back and asked him to come get her 'quick quick.'

When officers arrived at the residence, documents say Thronson yelled at the victim to not come down and talk to officers. It took three officers to push the door open and take Thronson into custody.

The victim told officers she and Thronson had been arguing that day and they had both agreed to Uber and get the victim's belongings from Thronson's house.

The victim says once at the apartment, Thronson told her she would not be leaving him. She says she attempted to escape, but Thronson caught her at the door and told her, 'don't touch that door knob.'

Documents say Thronson then pushed the victim up against the wall with one of his hands on her throat.

The victim says she tried to escape a second time, but Thronson again caught her. The victim says she then called the Uber off of Thronson's phone to come back and get her.

Documents say Thronson grabbed the phone from her and disconnected the call and told her not to leave, stating she knew 'what will happen' if she left. The victim says Thronson then lifted her from the ground by the neck and says she could not breathe.

The victim says it was then she was finally able to get away, and shortly after is when police showed up.

Thronson will make his first court appearance later today.