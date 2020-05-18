Moorhead man charged after sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl, court documents say

A Moorhead man is facing sex crime charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

19-year-old Matthew Romero is charged with two felony counts of third degree criminal sex conduct with a 14-year old.

Court documents say officers were dispatched to a sexual assault report on May 10.

The victim told investigators she and Romero met in early 2019 when she was 13 and Romero was 18. The victim stated Romero knew how young she was and claimed police had previously talked to Romero about it in 2019. The victim told officers she tried to avoid Romero, but eventually the two started communicating electronically.

Court documents say the victim told officers she was too young for Romero, but claimed he didn't care and immediately started asking the victim for nude photos. The victim stated Romero then continually asked her if he could 'take her virginity.' Court documents say the victim agreed in order to 'just shut him up.'

Documents go on to say the victim went to Romero's home on April 28 and said Romero continually asked her to have sex. The victim said Romero got on top of her and said, 'Come on, just let me do it.'

The victim said she was again at Romero's home on April 30, and said Romero was again pressuring her to have sex. Once it was over, Romero allegedly told the victim not to tell anyone as it would get him in trouble.

After the interview was complete, the victim texted Romero saying her mother was calling police. Documents say Romero texted back, 'Don't bring it up at all because there gonna try and get something out of you to get me in trouble.'

Court documents say Romero also texted the victim saying she 'might want to delete the messages about sex because they us that again me if they go through your phone.' Documents say Romero also texted her begging her to protect him by getting rid of the messages 'because it will be evidence.'

If convicted, Romero could spend up to 30 years in prison.