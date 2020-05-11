Moorhead man arrested after vehicle pursuit across three counties

A Moorhead man was arrested after a pursuit with Polk County deputies.

Officials say around 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in the city of Nielsville of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee all over the road.

A deputy located the vehicle north of Climax on US Hwy. 75 and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver, 34-year-old Nicholas Wessels of Moorhead, had a Felony DOC warrant out of Minnesota.

When other units arrived to assist, Nicholas took off.

Deputies began a pursuit.

The pursuit by Polk County deputies continued on the west end of Polk County, into Traill County North Dakota, and then into Grand Forks County.

The pursuit was terminated when it entered the City of Grand Forks.

The vehicle was found in Grand Forks unoccupied.

Nicholas was later found in Grand Forks by the Grand Forks Police Department and was arrested.