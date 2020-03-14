Moorhead cancels Celtic Festival, Ice Show

The City of Moorhead announced Saturday morning that it is canceling this year's Celtic Festival and postponing the Moorhead Ice Show, because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Here's the city's news release:

MOORHEAD, MN - (March 13, 2020) Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19, has not been confirmed in Moorhead at this time. The City of Moorhead has a continuity of operations team in place that is monitoring conditions and potential impacts on services.

As this situation evolves, the City will follow the advice of Clay County Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health recommendations to prevent and slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Event Announcements: MDH recommends canceling or postponing events with gatherings of 250 or more, therefore, for City of Moorhead scheduled events:

• Celtic Festival scheduled March 21 at the Hjemkomst Center and sponsored by Moorhead Parks & Recreation and Fargo Parks District is cancelled. The Hjemkomst Center remains open to visitors during regular operating hours.

• The Moorhead Ice Show scheduled March 27 - 29 at the Moorhead Sports Center is postponed. A decision on rescheduling will be made at a future date. As always, updates on practice and related information will be posted to @moorheadparksandrec Facebook page or cityofmoorhead.com/parks.

Service Announcements:

• There are no service impacts at this time.

What should Moorhead residents do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19? The full set of MDH recommendations provide guidance on how to make person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 less likely. Our goal is to limit spread of infection and reduce impact on our community.