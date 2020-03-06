Moorhead Village offering free group therapy to help teens with self esteem

It's the way of the world.

"Everything is on the internet and social media," Warren, Minn. mom Lacey Bayne says. "It poses challenges when they see that day in and day out."

Social media is at our finger tips 24/7 and it's heightening expectations.

"For example, if you're looking for a swimsuit and you see a celebrity wearing it, it's in your head that you're not going to look like that," Bemidji teen Mia Wilson says.

Other teens chiming in that the pressure comes from comparison.

"You want to fit in and belong with everyone else, not be an outcast," West Fargo teen Olivia Schulz says.

Shauna Erickson is a clinical supervisor at the Moorhead Village.

"Low self esteem and societal pressures can really impact teenagers and young women's sense of selves," Erickson says.

The pressure pushed the group to come up with "Girls 360."

It's a new group therapy to help young women become the best versions of themselves.

It focuses on body image, healthy relationships and knowing your worth.

"I feel like girls get judged a lot more for what they wear and how they look, more than guys," Wahpeton teen Gio Ashpoe says.

Wilson adding, "If you are wearing a short skirt, they say, 'Oh, that's way too short!'"

The therapy offered is for pre-teens--girls between the ages of 11 and 13.

The best part is, it's totally free.

"One of the most pivotal times developmentally can be right before we are getting into those teenage years," Erickson says.

Research shows girls as young as fourth grade struggle with self esteem.

The Village wants to help, before it's too late.

"It would be nice to hear other people's stories and see how similar they are," Wilson says.

Girls 360 will kick off April 6th. It's a seven-week long program.

The group will meet at the Moorhead Village every Monday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You have to call the office to sign up.

