Moorhead reminds community that clean-up week's postponed

It's a long-standing spring "tradition" in Moorhead, but it's not happening this year because of the pandemic and it seems some college kids and other people didn't get the memo.

The city is reminding people that the annual spring clean-up week is delayed until this fall, yet there are still piles of junk emerging on some boulevards around town.

Moorhead says garbage crews are only picking up garbage totes and recycling right now -- anything extra needs to be hauled to the county landfill.

