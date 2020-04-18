Philip Hinson says his mom Sherry has been at Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center since December, recovering from surgery on her throat. She’s unable to talk and currently has help breathing. Last week, Hinson says his worse nightmare came true when he learned COVID-19 cases were popping up at the rehab center.

“She said that they would give her a test and if she was negative they were going try to send her home," said Hinson. "Or send her somewhere else to be more safe.”

Then Hinson says he received a message from his mom that read, ”I’ve come back positive. I don't have any symptoms. I will be alright. I love you.”

“I'm pretty worried, pretty sad because she’s already been through so much," Hinson said. "She's scared too about it. She doesn't know what's going to happen.”

Sherry is one of the lucky ones. Hinson says she’s not showing symptoms, yet. Sherry reportedly had surgery planned earlier this month. The goal was to fix her vocal cords. In the meantime, the family is communicating through Facebook messenger.

“That's my biggest worry is not being able to see her or anything like that in case something happened," said Hinson.

Hinson says his mom is doing well. They are counting down the days until she gets to leave.

"I’m hoping they do everything they can to take care of her because I can’t," he said.

Hinson said it’s currently a waiting game and he can't wait to hug his mom.

Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare say they are screening residents and staff and those who are sick are recovering in a unit set up for residents with COVID-19. The facility has nearly half of all the COVID-19 cases in Clay County and all the reported deaths have happened there.

