Moorhead Public Service warning customers about a water heater scam

Moorhead Public Service (MPS) is warning customers of a water heater scam. MPS has been contacted by numerous customers who have received suspicious letters asking to provide information on their water heater by a certain time or face possible fines or penalties.

MPS does not ask or need this type of information and would NOT use threatening tactics to obtain this information.

Any call or letter demanding personal or equipment information, or possibly face a fine or penalty, is NOT a call or letter from Moorhead Public Service. This call or letter is a scam - do NOT provide any financial or personal information.

If you receive a call or letter claiming to be from Moorhead Public Service that seems suspicious, please do not provide any personal or financial information. Please hang up and call our office at 218.477.8000, Option 4.