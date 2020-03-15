Moorhead Public School Superintendent speaks on school closure

"I'm announcing today that Moorhead Area Public Schools will close for students effective immediately," said Moorhead Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Lunak on Sunday. "As you can imagine the complexity to close schools is immense."

Moorhead Area Public Schools are officially closed. This decision came hours after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that all Minnesota public schools will close by Wednesday. Moorhead not waiting for the deadline.

"I can assure you that we are committed to every staff and student will be put in the place to be safe, every child will be given the opportunity to get a healthy meal, every child will receive a high-quality education," said Lunak.

All public schools in Minnesota will be closed with a tentative plan to resume instruction on Monday, March 30th. That instruction will be in the form of distanced learning. The Minnesota Department of Education is defining distance learning to mean that a student receives daily interaction with their licensed teacher(s) and appropriate educational materials. What that will look like at Moorhead Public Schools is still in the works.

"We're going to be working with some local providers," said Lunak. "Hopefully we will have an answer to that in terms of how we will deliver that online learning through that broadband access that some may or may not have access to."

The board also said they will be working to figure out how to make sure each student has a one to one device.

Superintendent Lunak explained that students will meet the same academic requirements with the new online learning. He says this decision will not affect the school calendar.

Sunday night, the school board began discussing details for distance learning, providing meals to those students who rely on them, as well as other factors. They will continue this discussion and hope to have plans in place later this week.