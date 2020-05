Police need help finding a missing man.

64-year-old David Smith was last seen Tuesday evening around 5:30 in the 1300 block of 34th Avenue South in Moorhead. He's been staying with family in Moorhead, but is not familiar with the area. He has a medical issue that can cause him to be disorientated.

Smith was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and blue jeans, and was using a cane for support. Contact Moorhead Police with any information (701-451-7660).